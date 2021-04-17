First day of mass COVID tests a success in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

17 April 2021 00:07 IST

19,300 persons covered; results to be available today

The mass COVID-19 testing drive launched by the Health Department covered 19,300 persons on its first day, on Friday in Kozhikode district. Officials said the target set for Friday was 20,000 and the achievement was satisfactory.

All health centres and hospitals extended support for the cause. Patients who reached various hospitals for consultation were also covered under the drive. This was apart from the intensive testing facilities arranged in selected public places.

Health Department officials said the results of the tests would be available on Saturday. Based on the results, arrangements would be made to open more first-line treatment centres and quarantine facilities, they said.

Mass tests would be conducted on Saturday too, covering select public places, malls, streets and hospitals. Medical officers said the drive would cover the maximum number of elderly people and those suffering various ailments. It would also reach out to Kudumbashree workers, uniformed forces, college students and teachers, they said.

Health workers said there was good cooperation on the part of the public for the mass campaign. The decentralized arrangements made by various local self-government institutions and hospitals helped people attend it without any rush, they added.

The district administration on Friday also stepped up its local surveillance measures to trace the primary contacts of COVID-19 patients. Local squads will be deployed soon for monitoring and reporting purposes. At present, there are 218 teachers who handle the responsibility in various grama panchayats.