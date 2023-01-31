First chapter of Kerala Conclave to be held in Kozhikode on February 4

January 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the first chapter of Kerala Conclave: Vision 2050/2056 to be held at Markaz Knowledge City in Kozhikode on February 4.

Habib Koya, chairman and co-founder of Kerala Conclave, told reporters here on Tuesday that the meet, with the theme ‘Redefining the future of Kerala’, was an opportunity for entrepreneurs to come together and contribute to the Kerala of the future.

“The United Nations Organisation aims to take the world into a zero-carbon era by controlling emission of greenhouse gases by 2050. Kerala Conclave aims to equip Kerala to be part of this change,” Mr. Koya said. Besides, the conclave also aims to make Kerala self-sufficient with world-class amenities and enterprises before the centenary of its formation.

Biju Ramesh, chairman of the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry and executive director of Kerala Conclave, will preside over the inaugural event. M.K. Raghavan, MP, District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, MLAs Shafi Parambil, Linto Joseph, and N.A. Haris, and Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip are expected to participate.

A Knowledge and Education Conclave to be held as part of the meet will be inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu. T.P. Sreenivasan, head of the Council of Higher Education, will be the chief guest. The Youth Conclave will be inaugurated by Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Shashi Tharoor, MP, will take part virtually in the meet, while Clair C. John, founder of KITES India, will be the keynote speaker. Both the sessions will have panel discussions which will be attended by several dignitaries.

Kerala Conclave executive director Faisal M. Khalid said the conclave would discuss the accomplishments of the State in industries, commerce and cultural sectors in the last decade, besides plans for future development and novel investment opportunities.

After Kozhikode, other chapters of the conclave will be held in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Dubai, and Qatar. The ideas and investment plans that come out of the conclave will be discussed further by expert committees before their implementation, Mr. Khalid said.

The Kerala Conclave is a joint initiative of RBS Corporation, H.K. Business Consultancy, and Maplitho Solutions, with the support of Kerala Tourism, Norka Roots, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, Kerala Startup Mission, and Kerala Chamber of Commerce.