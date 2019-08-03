First catch after trawling ban leaves fishers disappointed

The poor first catch of fish after the 52-day-long monsoon trawling ban has disappointed the fishing community in Kozhikode district who had expected a big haul of quality fish.

A small segment of fishing boats that left the shore at pre-dawn on August 1, a couple of hours after the ban ended, returned in the early hours of Friday. Of the roughly 400 boats that had left Beypore, around 50 came ashore by daybreak on Friday, while nearly 10 boats returned to Puthiyappa.

Boat owners and fishworkers reported “extremely poor” catch. “The catch is very disappointing,” Akhila Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Congress district president V. Umeshan told The Hindu. “We all had hoped for a large catch as we thought the sea would yield a bounty as there was no fishing for 52 days.”

Usually, during the first few fishing trips after the ban, the boats would return with plenty of kilimeen and cuttlefish which would bring in decent earnings, said M. Vasu of Fishing Boat Operators Association, Beypore.

“After two days of fishing, the boats that returned to the Beypore shore got very few cuttlefish and kilimeen,” he noted. Normally, each boat should have got 200-300 boxes of kilimeen. “What they could catch was the low-value chembaan which is quite out of season,” he said.

However, fishworkers said that because of the scarcity of fish on the market, the chembaan got a decent price — around ₹60 a kg for the boat owners. Vendors said they sold chembaan at ₹100-₹130 a kg which was quite high for the low-value fish.

Traditional fishers

It was the very poor catch of oil sardines and mackerels by the traditional fish workers (vallom fishers) that had driven up the price of chembaan. Vallom fishers have been exempted from the monsoon fishing ban, but this time their catch has been meagre.

Union leaders said the fishing community along the Kozhikode shoreline was disheartened by the poor catch on the first fishing trip after the long fishing holiday. If the trend persisted, they worried, the industry would be in deep trouble.

The rest of the boats will come ashore during the course of the next 10 days. But, the fishing community is not optimistic.