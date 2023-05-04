HamberMenu
First batch of students completes Japanese language course at NIT-C

May 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Yoshifumi Murakami, a representative from the Japan Foundation, speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first batch of students who completed the Marugato Japanese language programme received their certificates at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) on Thursday. 

This achievement was made possible through a collaboration between NIT-C and the Japan Foundation (JF), a press release said.

Addressing the students, Yoshifumi Murakami, a representative from the JF, stressed the significance of the Japanese language and the innovative learning methods employed in the programme. 

In his presidential address, NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna underscored the importance of learning new languages and the role of the Marugato Japanese language programme in fostering cultural exchange between India and Japan.

NIT-C Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi appreciated the efforts of the faculty members for contributing to the success of the programme. The event was organised by the Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages. Language instructor Sachin Negi, Prof. Sathyanda Panda of the Department of Mathematics, and Dr. Baiju G. Nair, the programme coordinator, spoke on the occasion. 

