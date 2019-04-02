Kozhikode

First batch of RCs under ‘Vahan’ issued

The first set of registration certificates (RC) of the vehicles registered by the Kozhikode Regional Transport Office under the new “Vahan”' software have been received by the vehicle owners.

Regional Transport Officer A.K. Sasikumar handed the RC to the owners on Tuesday. Services like registration of new vehicles and temporary registration on the Vahan platform, which is a nationwide unified database of vehicles, started at the Kozhikode RTO on March 18.r

