First batch of RCs under ‘Vahan’ issued

The first set of registration certificates (RC) of the vehicles registered by the Kozhikode Regional Transport Office under the new “Vahan”' software have been received by the vehicle owners.
Regional Transport Officer A.K. Sasikumar handed the RC to the owners on Tuesday. Services like registration of new vehicles and temporary registration on the Vahan platform, which is a nationwide unified database of vehicles, started at the Kozhikode RTO on March 18.r
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor