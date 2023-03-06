First batch of civil defence volunteers under Aapda Mitra to complete training on March 15

March 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The first batch of civil defence volunteers selected under the Centrally-sponsored Aapda Mitra community rescue project will complete their training in Kozhikode district on March 15. There are now 223 persons, including women, who are part of the first batch undergoing final training with the support of the Fire and Rescue Services department.

“The sanctioned strength of volunteers in Kozhikode district under the project is 400. The enrolment of the remaining volunteers too will be completed in such a way to conduct their first phase training in various fire stations at the earliest,” said K.P. Baburaj, one of the trainers in the district. He said the enrolled volunteers would be trained in meeting all emergency situations and work as the first respondents effectively.

Convenient training slots are usually given to the volunteers as many of them are working professionals who wish to offer their support to disaster management initiatives. They will have to attend at least six days of training sessions to complete the special module prescribed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). According to officials, the KSDMA is the main authority that oversees the State-level training programme and deployment.

Fire and Rescue Services department officials said an 86-page module with 23 detailed chapters on disaster management and rescue operations was being used to train the volunteers at various fire stations. The volunteers who complete the first phase of training will have to turn up for the final round comprising practical sessions. A team of 10 experienced Fire and Rescue Services department officers is in charge of coordinating the training.

The project comes to the district after its successful pilot in Kottayam district. According to officials, the District Disaster Management Authority will be responsible for coordinating the regional activities of the new volunteer force. The team comprises physically fit individuals between the ages of 18 and 40. The official district-level launch of the project will be held on completion of the final training of the first batch.