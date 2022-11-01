First anniversary of People’s Rest Houses celebrated

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 21:16 IST

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the first anniversary celebrations of turning the rest houses of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the State into People’s Rest Houses at a function in Kozhikode on Tuesday. There are 155 rest houses under the PWD across the State. The public can book rooms through the website resthouse.pwd.kerala.gov.in. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the function. Actor Santhosh Keezhattoor delivered the keynote address. Mayor Beena Philip was present.

