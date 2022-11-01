Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the first anniversary celebrations of turning the rest houses of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the State into People’s Rest Houses at a function in Kozhikode on Tuesday. There are 155 rest houses under the PWD across the State. The public can book rooms through the website resthouse.pwd.kerala.gov.in. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the function. Actor Santhosh Keezhattoor delivered the keynote address. Mayor Beena Philip was present.
First anniversary of People’s Rest Houses celebrated
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.