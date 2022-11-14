First AI labs in State to come up at Koduvally schools

November 14, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

HED talk series as part of ‘Unnathi’ project for comprehensive educational development of the constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Two schools in the Koduvally Assembly constituency, Koduvally HSS and Panoor HSS, will have the first Artificial Intelligence labs in the State, M.K. Muneer, MLA, has said. He was speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founders of Faisal and Shabana Foundation Faisal Kottikollon and Shabana Faisal will be the first speakers at the HED Infinity Talk series organised under the ‘Unnathi’ project in the constituency.

Dr. Muneer, under whose initiative the event is being held, told reporters here on Monday that the talk would be held at Maruzila convention centre at Vattoli from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

HED Infinity talk series, modelled after TED talks, is an initiative to familiarise achievers across the spectrum before senior students in the constituency. The speakers will share their experiences and trials before an audience that would mostly comprise college and higher secondary students.

The HED talks are part of ‘Unnathi’, the people’s knowledge movement in the constituency which encompasses skill development, placement support and career guidance for the youth. The MLA said that speakers such as writer Chethan Bhagat and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were expected to deliver talks in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

school

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US