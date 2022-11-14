First AI labs in State to come up at Koduvally schools

November 14, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two schools in the Koduvally Assembly constituency, Koduvally HSS and Panoor HSS, will have the first Artificial Intelligence labs in the State, M.K. Muneer, MLA, has said. He was speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Monday.

Founders of Faisal and Shabana Foundation Faisal Kottikollon and Shabana Faisal will be the first speakers at the HED Infinity Talk series organised under the ‘Unnathi’ project in the constituency.

Dr. Muneer, under whose initiative the event is being held, told reporters here on Monday that the talk would be held at Maruzila convention centre at Vattoli from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

HED Infinity talk series, modelled after TED talks, is an initiative to familiarise achievers across the spectrum before senior students in the constituency. The speakers will share their experiences and trials before an audience that would mostly comprise college and higher secondary students.

The HED talks are part of ‘Unnathi’, the people’s knowledge movement in the constituency which encompasses skill development, placement support and career guidance for the youth. The MLA said that speakers such as writer Chethan Bhagat and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were expected to deliver talks in the coming days.

