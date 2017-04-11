Firoz Merchant to help free prisoners in Kerala

Dubai-based jeweller Firoz Merchant has initiated the process to help release prisoners from the Kozhikode District Jail.

Having already helped more than 5,000 prisoners – mostly economic offenders – in the UAE jails taste freedom, by spending more than ₹20 crore, he also wants to reach out to Indian jails. His generosity will benefit at least five prisoners at the Kozhikode jail, to begin with.

“I have had discussions with Jail Superintendent K. Anil Kumar who told me that there were prisoners who have served their sentences but are not released because they cannot afford to pay the fine,” Mr. Merchant told The Hindu here on Tuesday. “He spoke to me about two such prisoners who could be released immediately. I am willing to make the payment on their behalf.”

Mr. Merchant, chairman of Pure Gold, has also conducted talks with the prison authorities in Mumbai, the city of his birth. “But, it looks like the first ever prisoner that I help would be from Kerala,” he said.

He added that he wanted to help mental patients too after paying a visit to the Government Mental Health Centre here in the afternoon. “I met a young man there who could not get bail because he could not afford to pay some ₹2,500,” he said. “The hospital’s Superintendent, N. Rajendran, told me that many prisoners were ready to be discharged but had nowhere to go. I will help in their rehabilitation.”

Dr. Rajendran said he was happy that Mr. Merchant had come forward to help the mentally ill. “There are at least 60 patients who could be discharged straight away,” he said. “We also have several patients from outside the State who cannot afford their travel back home. Mr. Merchant has also promised to help us in raising the fund for that.”