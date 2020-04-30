Firefighters deliver medicines to patient

The Fire and Rescue Services squad from Koyilandy station on Thursday delivered medicines worth ₹1 lakh at the doorstep of a patient. The woman had been struggling to get the medicines, being supplied free of cost by a Mumbai-based foundation, due to the nationwide lockdown.

Station Officer C.P. Anandan, who took the initiative to deliver the medicines, said the support of a nurse from Mumbai was sought to secure the medicines and to transport it using an ambulance, which was on its way from Mumbai to Kerala.

The Fire and Rescue Services team took up the responsibility as the charitable foundation was unwilling to hand over the costly medicines to any other third party. The support of a civil volunteer and Malayali association leaders were used to convince the medicine supplier and to deliver it using the ambulance service.

Mr. Anandan said the medicine was first brought to Kasaragod district using the free ambulance service. “From there, we used our department vehicle to collect the item and deliver it to the patient,” he added.