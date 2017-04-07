Fire stations to get more equipment: CM

Fire and Rescue Service stations across the State will soon get more equipment to meet emergency situations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the new office building of the Fire and Rescue Services unit at Mukkom on Friday, the Chief Minister said ₹49 crore would be used for procuring equipment in the current fiscal. The outlay includes the Union government’s allocation of ₹10 crore from the disaster management fund.

CRV project

Mr. Vijayan, who also inaugurated the Community Rescue Volunteers (CRV) project, said the scheme would be considered for State-wide expansion.

The CRV team would be offered scientific training under the leadership of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and their service would be tapped in all crucial situations, he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the service being rendered by the rescue services wing in mitigating accidents and disasters. “The main challenge before them is to reach the destination on time. The CRV’s presence will definitely help the rescue wing manage the situation till their arrival on the spot,” he said.

The new fire station building at Mukkom was constructed at a cost of around ₹3.50 crore.