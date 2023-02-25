Fire safety measures being ignored by commercial establishment owners in Kozhikode

February 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even after multiple rounds of warning by the district-level Disaster Management Authority and safety audit by the Fire and Rescue Services wing, owners of some commercial establishments in the city are yet to fall in line with fire safety measures.

Fire exits at many commercial buildings are still being used as additional storage spaces. “The practice continues at a time when the possibility of fire outbreak is very high during summer. On the S.M. Street and Palayam road, there are many shops that function in a vulnerable environment,” said a home guard who worked in the area for the Fire and Rescue Services wing. He said the shop owners were mostly found ignoring the safety regulations in their attempts to cash in on seasonal sales.

The directive to replace outdated fire extinguishers and smoke detectors is yet to be taken seriously by majority of retail shop owners on the streets. Checking squads are seemingly reluctant to carry out flash inspections citing possible resistance of merchant associations. Action by local administrators against illegal conversion of parking space for shop expansion is also moving at a slow pace.

“Many of us are not aware that the practice of cooking in some shops by employees is continuing unchecked even as it poses a huge safety threat. There were many incidents in which such careless cooking activities led to unexpected fire outbreaks in the city,” said a medical shop owner near Palayam. Also, there should be total ban on burning hazardous wastes on the street in late night hours, he added.

The premises of some unoccupied old buildings are still continuing as hazardous spots with reckless dumping of waste bundles and plastic trash. No measures are in place to keep such areas safe from fire outbreaks. Rusty vehicles dumped in some of such areas without emptying the fuel and oil too are remaining ignored.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Services department officials said they had already carried out multiple rounds of safety audits in several vulnerable areas in the district as part of preparations to beat summertime threats. A few months ago, there were circulars asking the owners of multi-storey buildings to audit the safety measures and strengthen the firefighting arrangements, they said.

A Fire and Rescue Services department official from Vellimadukunnu station said he had given instructions several times to the custodians of large-scale vehicle dumping yards in the district to take appropriate safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks. “We had even asked the police to create firebreaks around such risky locations under their control in the wake of some recent incidents,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT