Fire safety audit conducted in godown

Kozhikode

13 September 2021 19:12 IST

A team of senior Fire and Rescue Services officers from three fire stations on Monday conducted a detailed fire safety audit in the recently gutted footwear godown along the M.P. Road near S.M. Street. Officials said the findings would be submitted to the Regional Director of the department.

There were initial reports that a short-circuit had led to the fire breakout. However, a few had raised suspicion about the incident. Some of the nearby buildings were also inspected as part of the audit.

The Regional Director would forward the audit report to the district administration for follow-up action.

Advertising

Advertising

Fire and Rescue Services officials said a similar fire audit would be carried out covering maximum number of commercial buildings on the street in the coming days. The list of those who violate safety requirements would be submitted to the district administration for stringent action, they said.

In the earlier audits of the department, many buildings had been found functioning with outdated firefighting equipment and security measures on the street. There were also reports that the building owners were misusing the space provided for fire escape to arrange additional storage space.