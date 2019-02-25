Fire outbreaks prompt rescue squads to step up vigil

In the light of recent incidents of fire at several places in the State, the Fire and Rescue Services Department has intensified its field-level inspections, mostly covering high-rises and shopping malls, to ensure that automatic fire detection and alarm systems are properly maintained.

The inspections will also verify remedial measures taken by those who were previously served notices on the charge of violation of safety norms.

According to Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the disconnection of automatic fire alert system following unauthorised building alterations and beautification is an alarming trend in the city where many people are totally ignorant of safety risks. They said inspections had found fire alert systems being fully concealed under roof ceiling.

A squad member who recently came across such a violation said the building owner had justified the act, citing the maintenance cost of the fire alarm system. Though some agencies were suspected of charging heavily, a majority were found doing it responsibly as periodic maintenance could definitely assure proper durability of the system and its flawless functioning, he pointed out.

Illegal conversion of underground space for storage purpose too was noticed during inspections. Rescue personnel at the Meenchanda station, the first respondents in most fire incidents in the city, said any fire breakout underground would be tough to handle in such situations, and that it would be equally difficult to protect the other portion of the building. They also warned that closing emergency exits or conversion of open terrace for dumping junk and hazardous goods too were risky.

Fire safety officials said the list of buildings showing poor compliance with safety parameters even after being served notices would be submitted to the district administration seeking further action under the Disaster Management Act. In such cases, the building owners concerned will face legal actions under Sections 51 (b) and 58 (1) of the Disaster Management Act, they warned.

In one of the safety checks and follow-up actions taken two years ago, the owners of 10 high-rises, including prominent hospitals, shopping malls, and textile showrooms, had been held accountable for violation of safety rules.

They had been issued notices by the Disaster Management Authority for immediate rectification of errors and report the status to avoid closure notice. Fire and Rescue Services personnel said similar action would be considered again against those found ignoring safety guidelines.