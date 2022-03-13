Fire line created along Thamarassery Ghat Road
A fresh fire line was created along the sixth hairpin bend of Thamarassery Ghat Road on Sunday. The fire line was created following a small fire outbreak near the forest area. Fire and Rescue Service officials from Kalpetta station and forest watchers were present at the spot to coordinate the works. Ghat Road protection committee members said the fire was reportedly caused by discarded cigarettes.
