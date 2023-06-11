Fire hits textile shop at Ramanattukara

June 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

A huge stock of garments was destroyed in a fire outbreak at a textile shop in Ramanattukara on Sunday. The owner claimed a loss of ₹5 crore in the incident. According to Fire and Rescue Services department officials, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the three-storey building around 11 a.m. Four units of fire tenders were brought to the location to manage the situation under the leadership of Meenchanda station officer Roby Varghese and Assistant Station Officer W. Sanal. The reason of the fire could be ascertained only after a detailed inspection, they said.

