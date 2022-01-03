Fire breaks out in footwear unit

A huge stock of footwear and costly machines were gutted after a fire broke out at a leading footwear manufacturing unit at Nallalam in Kozhikode district on Monday. The building and nearby structures were saved with the timely intervention of five units of firetenders from Meenchanda station.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Rescue officials said they could bring the situation under control in 30 minutes. The fire reportedly broke out from the manufacturing unit’s store room, they said.

The owners claimed a loss of ₹50 lakh in the incident. According to preliminary reports, it was the spark from a nearby transformer that caused the fire