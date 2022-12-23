Fire breaks out at car accessories store in Kozhikode

December 23, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

Four motorbikes and a huge stock of luxury car accessories were destroyed in a fire outbreak on the ground floor of a four-storey building at Thondayad in Kozhikode on Friday. The incident took place at a premium car accessory showroom around 3.30 p.m.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel led by Station Officer K.P. Baburaj from Vellimadukunnu led efforts to douse the flames. No one sustained injuries in the incident. The fire was brought under control by 4.30 p.m.

Rescue squad members said electric short circuit was suspected to be the reason behind the fire. They added that the loss was yet to be estimated. Preliminary inspection found that the building had old wiring. The maintenance of the multi-storey facility was pending reportedly due to national highway widening work.