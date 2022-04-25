Fire audit in buildings in Kozhikode exposes flouting of safety norms

Action to be taken against violators under Disaster Management Act

A comprehensive fire audit recently carried out by the Fire and Rescue Services department has exposed flaws in complying with safety norms by 140 buildings, including commercial and residential projects, in Kozhikode. The list is now with the District Disaster Management Authority for further action.

Officials with the Fire and Rescue Services say all the identified building owners have been served notice to rectify safety issues and submit report to avoid penalising actions, fine and the cancellation of the buildings’ No Objection Certificates.

The majority of such buildings are within the Kozhikode city limits. The report says there are 107 multistorey buildings within the city limits that do not have satisfactory firefighting mechanisms. In the rural area, the number of such buildings is 33, they say.

The report was prepared after carrying out inspections in about 300 buildings, including flats and commercial structures, by Fire and Rescue Services teams. Inspections were conducted within the limits of all the nine fire stations in Kozhikode district. According to officials, even minor safety rule violations were reported during the inspections for quick rectification.

“The majority of the buildings in the list were found failing to renew the NOC for maintaining firefighting systems. Fire extinguishers and smoke detectors were not even found working during the testing process,” said a senior officer who was part of the inspection team. He also points out that there were building owners who used the fire exits for storage purposes.

It was the second such major fire audit carried out in Kozhikode district. Earlier, the police had carried out a separate safety inspection on S.M. Street after noticing a spike in the number of minor fire outbreaks. The violations were similar in nature in the police report also. There were also mentions about the dangerous habit of cooking in small shops and the hesitance to replace worn-out wiring and electrical items.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, who is also the head of the District-level Disaster Management Authority, has made it clear that stringent action will be taken under various sections of the Disaster Management Act against those who fail to comply with safety instructions. Fire and Rescue officials say a separate list of firms that fail to comply with the directives will be prepared for further follow-up action to be initiated by the District Collector directly.