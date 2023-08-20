Fire at two-wheeler showroom destroys motorbikes, equipment

August 20, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Over 10 motorbikes and office equipment including computers were destroyed in a major fire breakout at a leading two-wheeler showroom at Kunnamangalam on Sunday. The incident took place around 1 p.m.

No one sustained injuries as the Fire and Rescue Service squads reached the spot in time and managed to control the flames. Preliminary inspections at the site indicated the possibility of an electrical short circuit at the attached workshop.

The showroom and the workshop were functional as part of the Onam seasonal fairs. It was a workshop staff who noticed the fire and helped the speedy evacuation. There were five units of fire tenders apart from the local police squads to manage the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue officials said they were yet to be clear about the total loss. There were also motorbikes that were brought to the spot by customers for periodic services, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.