HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire at two-wheeler showroom destroys motorbikes, equipment

No one sustained injuries in the incident

August 20, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Over 10 motorbikes and office equipment including computers were destroyed in a major fire breakout at a leading two-wheeler showroom at Kunnamangalam on Sunday. The incident took place around 1 p.m.

No one sustained injuries as the Fire and Rescue Service squads reached the spot in time and managed to control the flames. Preliminary inspections at the site indicated the possibility of an electrical short circuit at the attached workshop.

The showroom and the workshop were functional as part of the Onam seasonal fairs. It was a workshop staff who noticed the fire and helped the speedy evacuation. There were five units of fire tenders apart from the local police squads to manage the situation.

Rescue officials said they were yet to be clear about the total loss. There were also motorbikes that were brought to the spot by customers for periodic services, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.