Fire at footwear factory in Kozhikode

No casualties reported so far; material worth lakhs destroyed

Material worth lakhs of rupees are reported to have been destroyed in an early morning fire at a footwear manufacturing unit at Kolathara in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. However, no casualties were reported so far.

Sources said that residents of the locality have been shifted to safer places. The roof of the building completely collapsed in the incident that happened at Rahman Bazar, in which many industrial units functioned.

The Fire Service personnel received a call from migrant workers who noticed the fire in the godown. Chemicals and other materials and footwears were stored there. The workers heard a big sound by around 2 a.m. and ran out of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained..

Fire Service personnel from nearby stations were initially called in, but those from Malappuram district too had to be summoned to bring the situation under control.