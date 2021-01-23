Fire and Rescue Services to enlist women as home guards in Kozhikode

List of 100 women to be prepared in the first phase

The Fire and Rescue Services Department in Kozhikode will soon come up with a list of women who are eligible to work as home guards and assist the local police and the fire service wing in various roles. Efforts are on to reserve 30% of the total vacancies for women in the service, that is now dominated by men.

At present, there are 399 home guards in Kozhikode district, who mainly assist the police in traffic management and crowd control. The sanctioned strength for the district is 400, which may be increased further. Fresh appointments will be made on the completion of tenure of the already recruited staff.

Fire and Rescue Services Department officials said a list of 100 eligible women who had retired from various uniformed services such as the police and the Armed Forces would be prepared in the first phase. Applications may be submitted to the District Fire Office till February 12. Only physically fit candidates between 35 and 65 years of age will be recruited to the post. The selection process will be completed by the end of February.

Women who wish to join the service will have to prove their physical fitness by completing 100-metre run in 18 seconds and three-kilometre walk in 30 minutes apart from a few other field-level tests. It will be monitored by a district-level panel comprising police higher-ups, Sainik Welfare Board functionaries and Fire Service Department officials.

The department plans to make use of the service of women home guards for traffic control during peak hours. They will be also assisting the local police in implementing various woman and child development programmes and community services. The selected candidates will be eligible for a daily wage of ₹765.

Though there are about 3,000 home guards across the State at the present, there are no women in the service. The Department came up with the move after some of the women who had retired from uniformed services tendered their request before the authorities to give them a chance.