Final instalment for road development sanctioned

The State government has kept its word by sanctioning the pending ₹134.5 crore for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road development, said A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA.
The pending amount for the project when the LDF government came to power was ₹284.5 crore, of which ₹150 crore was sanctioned in three instalments, the MLA said in a statement issued here on Monday.
The road was part of the first phase of the city road improvement project initiated by the previous LDF government in 2008. The estimated expense of the project was ₹52 crore then. But the estimate had to be revised, as land acquisition for the project did not happen in time. The UDF government later sanctioned ₹60 crore. The current government sanctioned another ₹50 crore in 2016.
Based on a renewed estimate, an additional ₹234.5 crore is needed. The LDF government had promised to pay it in three instalments. The first instalment of ₹50 crore was paid in August 2020, second earlier this month, and the third on Monday. Thus the government has kept its promise, the MLA said in the statement.
