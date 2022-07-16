Filmmaker arrested at WIFF venue

Director Kunjila Mascillamani was arrested after she protested against the government at the venue of the Women’s International Film Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday. She had sat down on the dais and refused to move as the inaugural function was drawing to a close. She was forcefully removed by the police. The director of Asanghatithar, a short film on the plight of workers on S.M. Street, Ms. Mascillamani had earlier questioned the State Chalachitra Academy for not including her film in the festival.