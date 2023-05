May 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

A three-day film appreciation camp for children will begin at the Kozhikode Gender Park on Saturday. Filmmaker and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith will open the camp. As many as 63 high school students from various north Kerala districts are expected to attend the programme. The best camp member and film critic will be awarded cash prizes at the valedictory session, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.