File adalats set to clear all pending applications in Revenue department offices in Kozhikode

District Collector to monitor progress and review efficiency of the system

District Collector to monitor progress and review efficiency of the system

The file adalat being organised by the district administration on Friday is set to resolve hundreds of long-pending complaints at the grassroots level on a fast-track basis and check the efficiency of the existing system in quality service delivery on time. Within the Kozhikode taluk alone, the drive aims at the disposal of over 22,700 applications related to various areas.

In Kozhikode district, all the 118 village offices will be a part of the special drive. The village officers concerned have exchanged the details of various pending applications with the district administration.

It is the first time that such a comprehensive file adalat under the Revenue department, covering multiple offices and departments, is taking place in the district with a well-defined deadline for action. District Collector Tej Lohit Reddy will monitor the process and review the performance of the officers under his control.

According to senior Revenue department officials, the file adalat will be under way in the limits of various village offices till July 15. The applicants concerned may visit the village offices for checking the progress of their applications and taking the required follow-up action. The village offices concerned will also get in touch with the applicants for better coordination.

Apart from the village offices, the taluk offices and Revenue Divisional offices will also be part of the special drive. The taluk offices will conduct the drive between July 18 and July 23. After this, a two-day special drive will be held in the limits of the Kozhikode and Vadakara Revenue Divisional Offices from July 25.

The final round of the adalats will be held at the Collectorate on August 3. Complaints and grievances which were not settled at the regional rounds will be considered at the district-level adalat to be chaired by top Revenue department officers.

Nodal officers appointed at the State-level for monitoring the file adalats under various government departments said it was being conducted as part of the State government policy under the Nava Kerala Action Plan-2.

According to them, it will be combine existing projects such as LIFE, Ardram, Haritha Keralam, General Education Protection and Rebuild Kerala. The status of each department in implementing the file adalat would be recorded separately for auditing the quality of service delivery and the performance of the associated government department officers, they added.