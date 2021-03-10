Fighting their way out of a mess

Three women get their food outlet restored after a month-long struggle

The International Women’s Day on Monday was special for N. Pankajam and her friends. It was on the day that ‘Vanitha Mess’, their only means of livelihood, was restored after a month-long struggle.

Standing in front of the outlet at Vatholithazham in Kozhikode Corporation, Pankajam, Rasi Roy and Manjula felt proud to have withstood the vile allegations of a section of locals, who allegedly tried to put an end to their year-old small business.

“It all started when we tried to rebuild the small shed where the mess functioned as it was deteriorating under the attack of termites. We planned to cut two trees that had their trunks inside the shed and build a proper leak-proof structure. But some one filed a complaint with the health officials, stating that our shed was unauthorised,” said Ms. Pankajam.

The business did not have a trade licence as licences are not issued to businesses in makeshift buildings. But, the trio had procured a food safety licence and was serving meals three times a day at affordable rates since January 2020. They also paid daily rent to the landowner.

“The charges levelled against us were that we were selling liquor and drugs here and that we were into prostitution. If we could make money in such a manner, would we drive ourselves to work so hard by cleaning up food waste?” said Ms. Pankajam.

A section of local people stopped the renovation works of the shed earlier in January. The women had no one else to turn to and approached the Asanghatitha Meghala Thozhilali Union (AMTU).

“The health authorities had no issues with them running the business. Neither did the local people or the police. It was a politically motivated attack, which would have driven these women to suicide as they had huge debts,” said P. Viji, State secretary of AMTU, who mediated the dispute. “Nobody had any problems when a community kitchen was run from this mess during the lockdown,” she added.

Ms. Pankajam said she suspected that her campaigning for a candidate in the local body polls might have triggered the allegations.