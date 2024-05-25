Fifty establishments enrolled for Green Leaf rating in Kozhikode

Institutions in the hospitality sector in Kozhikode can now apply for the Swachata Green Leaf rating that would be a testament to their cleanliness standards worldwide.

The Swachata Green Leaf rating, established by the Department of Tourism and the Swachh Bharat Mission, is being implemented in the State by the Suchitwa Mission. An online portal has been set up for the purpose and the ease of registration. A committee chaired by the District Collector will oversee activities related to the rating in the district.

“Cleanliness and hygiene are more important than any cosmetic beautification for the tourism industry to be sustainable and hence the rating,” said M. Gouthaman, district coordinator of the Suchitwa Mission in Kozhikode.

The Swachata rating will be beneficial to hotels, rest houses, homestays, lodges, camping centres, and boarding homes as it will be a certificate for the cleanliness standards and will reflect on their branding in the industry. “The establishments can improve their credibility by using these ratings for branding and marketing,” said Mr. Gouthaman.

The rating is done in three categories and is similar to the star rating of hotels. However, the ratings here will be on leaves (one leaf, three leaves and five leaves). The establishments can do a self-assessment in the first stage following which the Suchitwa Mission will verify and provide the rating.

The applicants are given clear guidelines on what facilities are required for each rating, solid waste management, grey water management and faecal flush management. The establishments are being assessed based on their score out of 200, with 100 to 130 marks making them eligible for one leaf, 130 to 180 for three leaves, and 180 to 200 marks for five leaves.

“So far around 50 establishments in the district have completed self-assessment. Verification will be done soon,” said Mr. Gouthaman.

More establishments can apply through the online portal at https://sglrating.suchitwamission.org/ by June 5. For details, contact Suchitwa Mission (Phone: 0495-2370677).

