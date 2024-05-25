GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fifty establishments enrolled for Green Leaf rating in Kozhikode

Published - May 25, 2024 12:24 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Institutions in the hospitality sector in Kozhikode can now apply for the Swachata Green Leaf rating that would be a testament to their cleanliness standards worldwide.

The Swachata Green Leaf rating, established by the Department of Tourism and the Swachh Bharat Mission, is being implemented in the State by the Suchitwa Mission. An online portal has been set up for the purpose and the ease of registration. A committee chaired by the District Collector will oversee activities related to the rating in the district.

“Cleanliness and hygiene are more important than any cosmetic beautification for the tourism industry to be sustainable and hence the rating,” said M. Gouthaman, district coordinator of the Suchitwa Mission in Kozhikode.

The Swachata rating will be beneficial to hotels, rest houses, homestays, lodges, camping centres, and boarding homes as it will be a certificate for the cleanliness standards and will reflect on their branding in the industry. “The establishments can improve their credibility by using these ratings for branding and marketing,” said Mr. Gouthaman.

The rating is done in three categories and is similar to the star rating of hotels. However, the ratings here will be on leaves (one leaf, three leaves and five leaves). The establishments can do a self-assessment in the first stage following which the Suchitwa Mission will verify and provide the rating.

The applicants are given clear guidelines on what facilities are required for each rating, solid waste management, grey water management and faecal flush management. The establishments are being assessed based on their score out of 200, with 100 to 130 marks making them eligible for one leaf, 130 to 180 for three leaves, and 180 to 200 marks for five leaves.

“So far around 50 establishments in the district have completed self-assessment. Verification will be done soon,” said Mr. Gouthaman.

More establishments can apply through the online portal at https://sglrating.suchitwamission.org/ by June 5. For details, contact Suchitwa Mission (Phone: 0495-2370677).

Related Topics

Kozhikode / hotel and accommodation / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.