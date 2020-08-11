Fifteen COVID clusters in Kozhikode, 158 new cases

Kozhikode

11 August 2020 19:33 IST

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in district

The number of COVID clusters in Kozhikode district reached 15 on Tuesday even as 158 new cases of the infection and two deaths were reported from here.

A 69-year-old woman from Pokkunnu in Kozhikode, and a 72-year-old man from Pukayur in Malappuram died at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. According to a medical bulletin, she was referred from the Government General Hospital recently. Though her condition was same for a few days, the patient suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday, the bulletin said. The patient from Malappuram had other health problems.

Meanwhile, 20 healthcare workers attached to the hospital were asked to go into quarantine after they were found to be in contact with infected persons.

Fifty-four of the new cases are from the city corporation limits alone, all through local transmission of the infection.

An all-party meet has been scheduled at the Mayor’s chamber to review the present situation. According to a release, Kuttichira in Kozhikode Corporation has been newly added to the list of clusters. More restrictions are being imposed there and the number of tests would be increased. Senior citizens, people with health issues and children would be given special care. Those who can’t afford to be in home quarantine would be shifted to COVID care centres, the authorities said.

The other clusters are Valiyangadi, Vellayil, Meenchanda, Kallayi, Chekkiad, Olavanna, Chaliyam, Vadakara, Villiappally, Puthuppady, Thiruvalloor, Nadapuram, Eramala and Chorod. Five of these are within the corporation limits.

The Health Department said that 123 of the new cases are through local transmission of the infection. Twenty-six others had returned from other States and three from abroad. The source of infection of six persons is not known. Mavoor (15) and Peruvayal (12) saw a spike in new cases. More migrant labourers are testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the corporation limits with 20 more added to the list on Tuesday. The number of active cases is 1,170. As many as 103 others recovered from the infection too.

Curbs at Valiyangadi

Meanwhile, the authorities decided to impose restrictions on Valiyangadi, the main market in Kozhikode city, from Thursday in view of the spread of COVID-19 there. Right now, there are 15 infected persons related to the market. As many as 1,011 tests have been done so far and another 600 would be done on Wednesday. Loading of goods from other States and their sale and despatch to other places would be done on alternate days from now. A cluster had been formed around the market and the effort would be to reduce the average presence of people such as merchants, traders, employees and lorry drivers and others from the current figure of 3,000 to 1,500. Retail sale would be banned. The market is functioning between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. now.