Fewer lab tests lead to dip in count of fresh cases

Kozhikode

08 December 2020 01:40 IST

A fall in the number of lab tests led to a corresponding dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Monday. As many as 383 people tested positive for the virus when 3,186 samples were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, 368 of the new cases were through local transmission of the infection. The source of infection of six others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of locally acquired infections at 99, followed by Kodiyathur (33), Ramanattukara (23), and Feroke (20). There are 6,367 active cases from the district. Two deaths each were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Sunday and Monday.

In Wayanad

A total of 63 people, including a health worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 1,768.

Of the new cases, 62 patients were infected through local contact and one person returned from Karnataka.

As many as 150 people recovered on the day.

The district has so far reported 12,123 COVID-19 cases, while 10,279 people recovered. As many as 10,695 persons are under observation.