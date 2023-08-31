Few takers for pole-mounted e-vehicle charging points in Kozhikode city

August 31, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Optimal use of pole-mounted charging points for electric vehicles is yet to be achieved in Kozhikode city due to poor visibility of service areas and lack of boards indicating the presence of such points. Only very few e-vehicle owners depend on such points as they find the charging points set up by private companies more convenient to park their vehicles and recharge.

“The pole-mounted charging points of the Kerala State Electricity Board [KSEB] are mostly in inconvenient locations, which will have to be relocated for better utility. Points where vehicles can be easily parked should be identified for better use of the service,” says Sandeep Vijayan, a resident of East Hill.

Many e-vehicle drivers have pointed out that small charging stations with adequate parking space are better than the pole-mounted points. Charging stations set up by various e-vehicle companies in the city are getting better response because of better access and visibility, they say.

M. Vinayaraj, an e-autorickshaw driver, says a proper board indicating the presence of wayside charging points will help vehicle owners. “Now, a small pole-mounted indicator is seen along with the charger on the pole, which will not be sufficient to attract drivers. There should be better lighting in the area to assist night riders,” he adds.

Young riders have called for proper mapping of all such charging spots to easily locate them on the Internet. They say the service is now available only with the mobile applications of private service providers.

KSEB officials say the wayside charging points are now in the pilot phase and more changes are likely soon. Charging stations with parking facilities is on the cards after completion of the ongoing road widening works, they add.

