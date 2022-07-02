Few permanent teachers for paramedical courses in Kozhikode medical college

Lack of qualified permanent teachers affecting studies, says students’ union chairman

Just when the shortage of teachers at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, is in the news, students of paramedical courses there have said that they do not even have permanent faculty posts except for one course and the Health department has not been addressing their concerns.

According to functionaries of the students’ union, there are five Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) courses and nine diploma courses in the paramedical category at the medical college. A total of around 250 undergraduate students are attending the B.Sc courses in Medical Lab Technology (MLT), Optometry, Cardiovascular Technology, Perfusion Technology, and Dialysis Technology.

Permanent posts of teachers, however, have not been created for these courses, except for B.Sc (MLT). Even in this course, the number of posts created is not according to the provisions of the Kerala University of Health Sciences. Though there should be three posts each of professors and associate professors, there are none. Of the six posts of assistant professors, only four have been filled. The post of tutor technician in Pathology department is vacant and a person with M.Sc (Pathology) is functioning as tutor in the Microbiology department. This tutor is unable to teach microbiology to B.Sc. (MLT) students. There are no permanent teachers for B.Sc (Optometry). The tenure of temporary tutors ended on June 17. The present system of appointing tutors from the Employment Exchange on one-year contract was also problematic, they said.

Students’ union chairman O. Muhammed Aakhil said that the lack of qualified permanent teachers was affecting their studies. Even after submitting representations to Health Minister Veena George, the Director of Medical Education and other officials, the issues had not been solved, he added. The students’ union observed a token strike on Friday in protest against the official apathy.

The paramedical students have also sought stipend during their internship period similar to what was being given to house surgeons. They demanded that students of B.Sc in Optometry and Perfusion Technology and those pursuing Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology be given stipend. Except for Medical Lab Technology course, none of the others have postgraduate programmes in government medical colleges. The students claimed that the higher education prospects of people from poor families were affected because of that. They also sought urgent transfer of funds to the Public Works department for the construction of a paramedical institute.