‘Festival of Democracy’ on August 13, 14

The third edition of Festival of Democracy, a cultural event showcasing seminars, lectures and art performances, will be held on August 13 and 14 at the Kozhikode Town Hall.

This year, the event is being organised by Keluettan Centre for Study and Research, Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham, Kozhikode Samskarika Vedi and Yuvakalasahiti.

U. Hemanth Kumar, general convener, organising committee, said here on Thursday that the discussions would offer a resistance to attempts by regressive forces to restrain democratic values and freedom.

Lectures

Six sessions and two lectures would be held in the course of two days and the issues to be discussed are ‘Changing India’, ‘Media in the post-truth era’, ‘The politics of cultural construction’, ‘The India of the corporates’, ‘Are our youths turning apolitical?’ and issues related to writing and creative freedoms.

The two lectures would be on ‘Scientific temper and education’ and ‘Fascism in India’.