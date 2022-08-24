Festival mood grips Kozhikode, Onam fairs kick off

ADVERTISEMENT

Official Onam celebrations in Kozhikode will be held from September 7 to 11. However, the city is already in festival mode as there was no proper celebrations in the past four years owing to the pandemic and floods.

Now, the city has turned vibrant with Onam shoppers hopping from one shop to another to purchase ‘Onakkodi’, an integral part of celebrations. Besides, handloom fairs organised by the Industries department on the stadium premises and the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan on its premises are attracting large crowds.

Fairs by the Civil Supplies Corporation, Kudumbashree, and other agencies will begin next week.

The Tourism department, the District Tourism Promotion Council and other government departments are organising week-long Onam celebrations similar to the ones held in the State capital. However, unofficial celebrations will begin on September 2, when the entire city will be illuminated under the aegis of traders.

Mananchira, S.M. Street, Big Bazaar, Kozhikode beach, Kuttichira, Palayam, CSI Cathedral, Pattala Palli, Moideen Palli, Tali Temple, Police Commission Office, LIC building, SBI building, and hospitals will be lit up. There are also prizes for the best illuminations.

Cultural and sports events will be held from September 7. A food street and night shopping have also planned.