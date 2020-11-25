Feroke seeks a stable rule this time

Kozhikode

Traffic issues, infrastructure development main poll planks of LDF and UDF

In its very first term, this new municipality had to go through a political storm and shift of power mid term. Facing the local body polls once again, stability in administration is the one factor the voters of Feroke Municipality will be looking for.

Having alternated between the LDF and the UDF as a grama panchayat earlier, Feroke had a delicate balance between the two fronts in its first poll as a municipality. While the LDF had 18 seats, the UDF with just 16 seats came to power with the help of Independent councillors in 2015. P. Rubeena of the IUML was the first chairperson of the municipality. But her rule lasted only for two-and-a-half years. In 2018, the LDF, through a no-confidence motion, thwarted the rule and brought the LDF-backed Independent councillor K.A. Khamaru Laila to power. “Development was lost amidst this power struggle between the two fronts in the past five years,” said P. Shijith, who was the only BJP councillor in the 38-member municipal council, adding that most of Feroke’s developmental issues still remained as the councillors were engaged in the blame game.

P. Rubeena, the first chairperson, claimed that the UDF-led council solved the water crisis to a great extent through the JICA project and that it could excel in the field of waste management. She also made a claim of building houses for 600 families in the municipality. The UDF is highlighting ‘these achievements’ in its campaign this time.

However, Mr. Shijith said, the water crisis still remained and there was a need for more building projects that had been put off due to shortage of funds.

However, the LDF and the UDF highlight traffic issues and infrastructure development as their key poll planks. “Renovation of the bus stand, the stadium, and also building a community hall will be our priority,” Ms. Rubeena said.

With a voting population of 42,998, Feroke Municipality has 123 candidates contesting in its 38 divisions. Among them are 68 men and 55 women. The post of chairperson has not been reserved this time.