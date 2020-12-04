Kozhikode

Fellowship for paediatrician

T.P. Ashraf, district president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, and Paediatrician at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has been chosen for the award of Fellow of Indian Academy of Paediatrics (FIAP) in 2020.

The award will be presented at a conference of paediatricians to be held in Mumbai in February 2021. He has been chosen based on his performance as the superintendent of the Institute for Maternal and Children’s Health in Kozhikode, executive director of the State Social Security Mission, and the first project director of State Initiative on Disabilities, besides his academic achievements, a press release said.

