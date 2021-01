KOZHIKODE

23 January 2021 01:53 IST

The entrance fee for elders at the Kappad beach has been reduced from ₹50 to ₹25. The revised tariff announced by the District Tourism Promotion Council will come into effect on Saturday. For the children, the revised fee is ₹10. There were protests by local residents against the entranced fee after the completion of the beach beautification work.

