Fee for OP consultation: meeting at Kozhikode MCH on November 21

The authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have called a meeting of superintendents of its various departments, youth organisations, and hospital development society (HDS) members on November 21 in view of the opposition to the move to charge a nominal fee for outpatient (OP) consultation from patients.

It was District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, the head of the HDS, who had proposed in a recent meeting that levying a small amount could be considered. Mr. Singh pointed out that some other government hospitals too were doing it to collect funds for the functioning of the respective institutions. The effort was to convert the fee as a financial source to meet the increasing requirements of the hospital.

Hospital source say that the salary and other perks of the temporary staff are being paid by the HDS now. The current shortage of doctors, nurses and other technical staff is being addressed to some extent through such appointments. The society has to find a huge amount every month for the purpose. There is also a delay in payment from the government for the health insurance scheme, the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati.

Some government primary health centres in the State are charging between ₹5 and ₹10 from patients for OP consultation. It is learnt that the government has permitted hospital authorities to charge up to ₹20 from each patient. Around 3,000 people visit the OP department of the medical college hospital every day. If a nominal fee is charged from them, the amount could be used for the development works.

At present, the society is often finding it difficult to get money to repair broken down machines and equipment. So, the HDS is reportedly planning to win the confidence of the youth organisations, who have opposed any move to charge the fee. The meeting will be held at the chamber of the medical college principal at 11.30 a.m. on November 21.

