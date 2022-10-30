Faulty traffic lights on Kozhikode-Kannur national highway endangering lives of motorists

ADVERTISEMENT

Faulty traffic lights at some of the major junctions on the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway are causing huge safety concerns for motorists. The ongoing road-widening work has been cited as the main reason for the disrupted functioning, but drivers of inter-State goods carriers and private bus operators point out that there should be some alternative arrangement to control traffic at such junctions.

Near Vadakara, the Adakkatheru junction is now emerging as an accident spot with the traffic lights damaged. Police officers and home guards do not stay at the spot for a long time to control the vehicles. Many a time, the speedy movement of vehicles on the national highway emerges as a threat for other vehicles awaiting their turn at the junction.

Local traders said the problem could be managed by posting some civil volunteers or home guards at the dangerous spots. According to them, inter-State bus and truck drivers are often unconcerned about smaller vehicles waiting to cross the highway. There were proper arrangements in the initial stages, but all that came to an abrupt end after some weeks, they claimed.

The increasing number of vehicles hitting the road dividers in the absence of proper lighting has also surfaced as another safety challenge on some of the accident-prone stretches of the highway. During heavy rain, the drivers struggle to notice such dividers erected for regulating the speed of vehicles in accident zones.

“Though there were appeals aplenty to put up sufficient number of warning boards in areas covered under the ongoing widening works, it has been ignored in the absence of any official directives. Many vehicles have fallen into unguarded ditches,” said a truck driver from Vadakara. He said non-Kerala drivers were mainly the victims of such ditches.

Meanwhile, engineers associated with the road supervision work said the complaints related to faulty traffic lights and street lights could be addressed easily on completion of the road work. They said some of the power supply lines were temporarily cut for utility shifting work and to ensure the safety of workers.