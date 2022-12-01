Faulty pneumatic doors pose a safety threat to bus passengers in Kozhikode

December 01, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even after stringent enforcement of rules by the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD), many private bus operators are yet to repair faulty pneumatic doors. Some operators consider such doors a barrier to the easy entry and exit of commuters during trips.

Shortage of workers to operate manual doors was the reason why operators installed pneumatic doors in buses. However, many of them turned malfunctional in the absence of proper maintenance.

“Recently, a few passengers had a terrifying experience as they got trapped in a bus on the Kozhikode-Kannur route due to a faulty pneumatic door. The door was closed by the driver when a few passengers were standing on the footboard. When it opened, the passengers almost fell onto the road,” said a teacher who was on board the bus.

There are also instances where pneumatic doors are not used by bus crew properly. They keep the doors open claiming that it will facilitate easy entry of passengers. They have also said that passengers are disinclined to operate switches provided near the doors for exit. MVD officials have made it clear that use of additional switches is illegal.

“A few days ago, a woman died after she fell down from a bus near Koyilandy after the pneumatic door accidentally opened when the vehicle was in motion. It is learnt that a passenger unknowingly pressed the switch, resulting in the accident. We are planning to carry out intensive checking to ensure that such doors are properly operated,” said a senior MVD official.

Meanwhile, traffic police officials said they had been conducting checks for over three months. In the last two months, as many as 113 petty cases were registered against drivers in the city for conducting service with open doors, they added.