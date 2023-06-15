Faulty drains cause water logging at stadium junction

June 15, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation’s desperate attempt to find a solution to the water logging issue at Stadium Junction in the city fell flat on Wednesday as it revealed yet another fault in the construction of the storm water drain in the area.

A joint inspection by the officials of the Corporation, Public Works Department and the Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society on Wednesday revealed that the cosmetic works on the Stadium Puthiyara road, as part of the City Roads Improvement Project was carried out above the existing drain. The water from the storm water drains from other corners of the junction does not enter this drain and instead spills over on to the road causing water logging in the area.

“The slabs of the existing drain are blocking the flow of water. When the drainage on the other roads leading to the stadium junction was raised, this one was not. Instead, slabs were placed above the existing drain’, said Councillor of Palayam ward P.K.Nasar. He said that the whole drain needs to be demolished and reconstructed inorder to solve the issue.

“We have brought the issue before the District Collector. The PWD will carry out the works immediately”, Mr.Nasar added.

The Corporation started analysing the reason for the water logging since it happened most recently on Sunday. Initially, hundreds of plastic bottles were removed from the drain by the Corporation. When the water logging did not subside, further inspection showed an obstruction caused by old slabs on the Puthiyara road.

“I have raised this issue in the Corporation many times. Nobody paid attention at the time. Now the PWD is forced to pay attention”, Mr.Nasar said.

He said that the reconstruction work will be carried out on war footing and that either the PWD or the Corporation will bear the expenses.

