‘Faulty’ appointment of faculty members: Chancellor seeks explanation from Calicut varsity V-C

Chancellor and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought an explanation from P. Raveendran, Vice-Chancellor, University of Calicut, over a complaint seeking recovery of money from officials for the reported losses incurred to the institution due to “faulty recruitment” of faculty members between 2019 and 2022.

The complaint to the Chancellor was filed by Joshin Joseph, one of the applicants, and also a differently-abled person. The university had appointed 56 assistant professors, 16 associate professors, and 13 professors as per the job notification issued in 2019. However, it was later alleged that reservation norms were flouted during the process. After another applicant legally challenged the recruitment process, both the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court found merit in the allegation. It was pointed out that reservation for the differently abled persons were not implemented properly. Mr. Joseph is among those who lost his job opportunity because of that. It has been alleged that 24 assistant professors, four associate professors, and five professors were appointed in violation of reservation norms.

Mr. Joseph’s complaint to the Chancellor highlighted a High Court order which sought to recover money from the authorities if they are found to have incurred financial losses to the institution through faulty appointments. From the date of the appointment of these faculty members, the university could have spent at least Rs. 3.5 crore for their salary alone, the petitioner claimed. The demand is to recover the money from the former Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, C.L. Joshi, former Registrar, E.K. Sathish, current Registrar, Sudarshanan, former Deputy Registrar, and K.G. Kavitha, section officer.