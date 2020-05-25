Kozhikode

Father, son among four new COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode

They returned from Chennai on May 11 by a private vehicle

A 68-year-old man from Eramala and his 28-year-old son who returned by a private vehicle from Chennai on May 11 are among the four persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday.

Both had been home quarantined after their arrival here on May 12. One of their relatives who had travelled by the same vehicle had been diagnosed with COVID-19 two days ago.

According to a release, the other two patients are a 22-year-old native of Nadapuram and the other a 40-year-old native of Kattippara. The third person had returned by a Dubai-Kannur flight on May 12 and had been under observation at a COVID-19 care centre at Vadakara. That person’s body fluid samples were sent for lab tests after COVID-19 symptoms were noticed and they tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The fourth person had arrived at the Calicut International Airport by a Riyadh-Kozhikode flight on May 19, and had been quarantined at a COVID-19 care centre at Thamarassery. All the four are right now undergoing treatment at the first-line treatment centre at Lakshadweep Guest House.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode now stands at 25. Three persons from Malappuram, two from Kasaragod and one from Kannur are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Meanwhile, the condition of the patient from Kannur is reported to be critical.

The number of people under surveillance is 7,709, among whom 46 are at the medical college hospital and six are at the first-line treatment centre. A total of 1,040 expatriates are under observation, of whom 640 are being home quarantined and 388 are at COVID-19 care centres.

