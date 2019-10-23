Kozhikode

Fast by Comtrust workers in capital enters second day

The Comtrust factory in Kozhikode.

The indefinite hunger strike by workers of the defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory outside the office of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation in Thiruvananthapuram entered the second day on Wednesday.

They are seeking re-opening of the factory, pointing out that despite the President approving a Bill passed in the State Assembly for the acquisition and government takeover of the factory, no steps had been taken in that direction.

The protest was inaugurated by K.P. Rajendran, State general secretary, All-India Trade Union Congress, on Tuesday.

The protesters said that the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had to protect the rights of the workers who were on rolls on February 1, 2009, when the factory was closed down.

However, the factory had not been reopened and workers had not been given jobs.

