Farook Training College awarded A+ SAAC grade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 December 2021 19:50 IST

Farook Training College, Kozhikode, has been awarded A+ grade by the State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC) in its first cycle.

The decision was taken by the executive body of the Kerala State Higher Education Council which met on Tuesday. The college has been accredited by SAAC with a CGPA (cumulative grade point average) of 3.39.

The grade was conferred on the basis of a peer team visit led by former director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Renganath H. Anne Gouda. Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR) Director Michael Tharakan and former director of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) M.A. Khader were the other members of the panel.

Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, the first higher education institution to be accredited by SAAC, was awarded A grade two months ago.