Farmers up against ESZ demarcation

A joint action council of various farmer organisations in the State has decided to mobilise upland farmers to exert more pressure on the State Government to reconsider the implementation of the proposed eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) “which will displace hundreds of farmers in the Malabar region.”

Leaders of the council will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan next week to convey their concerns.

According to the action council, the ESZ will have direct impact on farmers settled near the forest areas in Perambra, Chembanoda, Changaroth, Koorachundu, Kanthalad, Puthuppadi, and Kadavoor villages.

“There are mainly eight restrictions already fixed for implementation under the ESZ. Of this, the majority are acceptable to farmers as it aims at protecting their property from unwanted mining activities, quarry projects and industrial ventures. However, restrictions imposed on harvesting trees in farmland cannot be accepted,” said Joy Kannanchira, coordinator of the action council. He said there were even plans to incorporate the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone Act under ESZ to trouble the farmland holders in the area.

Mr. Joy claimed that farmers in Wayanad and Kannur districts too were on the war path. “If implemented, the ESZ rule can easily empower the authorities to demolish the farmers’ houses in such demarcated areas. Many villagers in northern Kerala are apprehensive of the move and the government should be ready to clarify its stance,” he demanded.

Farmer organisations including the Indian Farmers’ Movement (Infarm) and Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh have declared support to the action council. The organisations, now part of the joint action council, have made it clear that any move to extend the proposed zone to the farmlands will be challenged collectively.