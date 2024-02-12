Farmers to rope in rescue squads to ward off wild animals

February 12, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Determined to fight increasing wild animal menace, upland farmers in Kozhikode are considering the scope of forming rescue squads under the leadership of several farmers’ organisations and neighbourhood collectives. The first such experimental Raksha squad is now active in Koorachundu panchayat where villagers have been facing wild elephants attacks for years.

The squad comprising 12 persons will operate at Kallanode and surrounding regions. Despite the Forest department’s preventive measures being unsatisfactory for the farmers, they have decided to coordinate operations of the rescue squad by complying with instructions of the officials.

Raksha squads will primarily offer their service to scare off wild elephants or other dangerous animals back to the forest employing permitted methods. Scientific measures are likely to be adopted soon, with the formation of more such village-level squads.

“The squad members will stay alert, along the vulnerable forest borders, to act quickly and prevent the animals’ entry to human habitats or cultivated fields using scaring techniques. There are some regular entry points where fencing works or trenches are impossible,” said a farmers’ organisation leader from Koorachundu. He added that the support of people’s representatives would be sought to strengthen such squads and improve vigilance around forest borders.

Forest department sources said the farmers’ move to constitute Raksha squads’ were not part of any protests but an initiative to support the department’s efforts to counter wild animal menace. The section forest Officers and beat forest officers would be part of such local rescue squads as requested by the farmers and their leaders, they added.

On Monday, a wild elephant was spotted at Vilangad, one of the problem spots near Nadapuram, where farmers have been suffering huge crop loss with recurring wild animal encroachments. The second unit of Raksha squad would be launched here as the department’s efforts to fortify safety measures with a limited number of watchers is yet to be successful.

Babu Paikayil, a settler farmer and functionary of the ‘We Farm’ farmers’ movement at Chakkittappara, said new elephant herds encroaching upon fields near the forest borders has remained a concerning issue in recent times. Employing traditional methods alone would not be a wise solution to fight the issue as animals were found resisting it, he added.